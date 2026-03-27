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RCB head coach Andy Flower finds Impact Player 'good innovation'

Since its introduction in the 2023 season, the Impact Player rule has come under severe criticism from a vast majority of the Indian players and captains.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 19:55 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 19:55 IST
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