<p>Raipur: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Krunal Pandya effectively won two battles at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium here on Sunday night. </p>.<p>The first was against his old, beloved team, the Mumbai Indians; the second, against his own body. And without a doubt, the latter was the tougher challenge to come through. </p>.<p>Krunal was down. As his muscles cramped, restricting body movement, he started to limp through for singles. And at a stage when he was unable to run and keep his shape while trying to hit the ball, he did not mindlessly slog deliveries that came his way, and continued to take it deep. </p>.<p>In the 17th over, the 35-year-old was on the ground, grimacing in pain after being hit on his abdomen while also struggling with cramps. </p>.<p>Just as the asking rate started to creep up, Krunal smoked one over the cow corner fence, went down and came back up while stretching his glutes and hamstrings. </p>.<p>As the body started to give up, Krunal kept going. And that's the philosophy his life runs on: down but never out.</p>.<p>“The cramps were very, very painful. It started from my calf, went to my glutes, went to my back, everywhere, but I wanted to fight through," Krunal admitted at the post-match press conference.</p>.<p>RCB were 28 for three in 5.1 overs when Krunal, having earned a batting promotion, arrived at the crease. And when he walked back after a sensational 46-ball 73 that eventually helped RCB cross the finish line, Raipur rose in applause. </p>.<p>The scoreboard reflected Krunal had contributed 43.7 per cent of RCB’s runs on the night, but it was not as easy to do as it was to see. Not when your body is restricted in movement, and not with the mind making all possible calculations of the chase.</p>.<p>"I was very clear that I'm not going to go out and fight through that pain. I realised that it was very difficult to run, at one point, even to move. Glad I was able to get those two sixes.”</p>.<p>Krunal repelled everything the Mumbai bowlers threw at him. On a slow surface where it was difficult to hit through the line, Krunal controlled the innings, then started to pierce it through the gaps before he finally found his range. At this point, he was not just batting, as each ball had become a battle against the body. </p>.<p>“At the end of the day, you know you have to score the target that is in front of you. I did not want to go into a defensive mindset. Then I picked my areas where I wanted to hit. It was a very crucial game for us. I was clear I would fight and make sure that I can contribute in whatever way possible.”</p>.<p>The victory propelled RCB to the top of the table, and Krunal was a pleased chap. However, in the back of the mind is something bigger, one he has not been a part of since July 2021. </p>.<p>“When I was a kid, the dream was to play for India. That has still not changed. 100 per cent, the goal is to play for India. Next year, we have a World Cup coming. Fingers crossed.”</p>.<p>Krunal admitted that he wants to win every time but also understands that there are no guarantees in sport, and that keeps him grounded. </p>.<p>“I hate losing, but I'm a very graceful loser. Whenever you play cricket, one thing you realise is that you have more bad days than good. A lot of credit goes to my wife, my mom. And I remember my dad, who is not here, in days like these.”</p>.<p>Krunal might not have finished the game, but time and again, he has proved to be the man for the big moments.</p>