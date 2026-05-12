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RCB: Krunal Pandya defies pain to carve out a special

The first was against his old, beloved team, the Mumbai Indians; the second, against his own body. And without a doubt, the latter was the tougher challenge to come through.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 19:50 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 19:50 IST
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