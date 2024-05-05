RCB off ventilator but still in ICU, says Ajay Jadeja

"We are excited about today's match after seeing Virat and Faf bat. But the real work that was done, was by the bowlers, an aspect RCB has historically struggled at."

"The bowling department has started to click for them now, and we're talking about the business end of the season, this is the point where realistic chances of winning comes from momentum…." Jadeja said RCB may have got the momentum after their win which took them to the seventh spot in the IPL points table, but qualifying for the playoffs remains a 'very tough ask'.

“More than momentum, it's about the mentality of the team where you know if you're in a bad situation, someone will take you out of it... Today, it seemed like RCB picked the right road while Gujarat was on the other side. Who will reach their goal? It's a very tough ask still,” he said.

The former India cricketer, however, was impressed with RCB’s aggressive approach with the bat in a small chase.

“They came into the game differently from the start. I haven't checked the statistics, but I have never seen them start a game with a six. Not one, but two of them, in the first over, when there was no need,” he said.

“What Faf did, he was operating at a different pace. Later, there was some excitement in the match but at no point did it seem like this was (GT win) going to be successful,”