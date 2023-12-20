RCB plug pace concerns with Alzarri, Dayal

Bengaluru: Apart from waging and losing a strong bidding war to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Pat Cummins, the Royal Challengers were rather mute spectators for much of the mini-auction but still left the table content after roping in Alzarri Joseph.

With their core already set, the Royal Challengers had clearly indicated on the eve of the auction that their main priority would be signing an overseas fast bowler who can bowl primarily at the death and an homegrown spinner with the ability to contain the runs in the middle overs.

Armed with Rs 23.25 crore, they went all out for Australia’s ODI World Cup-winning skipper Cummins but when they couldn’t match up to SRH, they settled for West Indies’ Joseph. They had to tussle with Chennai Super Kings for a while before securing the strapping Antiguan for Rs 11.5 crore.