RCB queens take a victory lap as fans pack Chinnaswamy stadium after WPL triumph

With a long wait of 16 years ending, the anticipation reached its zenith as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans eagerly awaited the return of the Smriti Mandhana-led Women's Premier League squad at the RCB Unbox event at the Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.
Amidst the deafening cheers, the WPL champions was met with thunderous applause and a sea of red flags as they made their grand entrance. The team, accompanied by their support staff, took a victory lap around the stadium.
Bedecked in sleek black t-shirts adorned with the golden inscription 'WPL champions 2024', the RCB women stepped onto the field to a guard of honor formed by their male counterparts.
While all the Indian players in the side were present, most of the overseas cricketers - Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux - had gone back home for national duty.
Despite their physical absence, the spirit of camaraderie was clearly visible as Orange Cap winner Ellyse Perry joined the celebration via video call, acknowledging people in the stands through the phone of skipper Smriti Mandhana.
