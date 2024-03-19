RCB queens take a victory lap as fans pack Chinnaswamy stadium after WPL triumph

With a long wait of 16 years ending, the anticipation reached its zenith as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans eagerly awaited the return of the Smriti Mandhana-led Women's Premier League squad at the RCB Unbox event at the Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

Amidst the deafening cheers, the WPL champions was met with thunderous applause and a sea of red flags as they made their grand entrance. The team, accompanied by their support staff, took a victory lap around the stadium.