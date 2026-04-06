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IPL 2026 | RCB's six storm sinks CSK

A game that seemed to start with some promise for the Super Kings finished as a drubbing that leaves them struggling at the bottom of the table.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 23:09 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 23:09 IST
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