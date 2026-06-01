Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar dedicates IPL trophy to Bengaluru stampede victims

'I always want to dedicate this trophy to them. That's it. I don't have words to express that feeling,' he added.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 04:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 June 2026, 04:05 IST
BengaluruSports NewsCricketRCBRoyal Challengers BangaloreM Chinnaswamy StadiumRajat Patidar

Follow us on :

Follow Us