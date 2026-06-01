RCB skipper Rajat Patidar dedicates IPL trophy to Bengaluru stampede victims

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> player Rajat Patidar dedicated his team's second IPL trophy to the fans who died in the stampede last year outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.</p><p>"Obviously, you feel bad. You lost your fans after winning the game. Not just the fans, they are the family members," the skipper said during his statement at the post-match press conference in Ahmedabad.</p><p>"I always want to dedicate this trophy to them. That's it. I don't have words to express that feeling," he added.</p>.IPL 2026 | Ee Sala, once more: RCB defend crown as Virat Kohli delivers again.<p>The hastily planned victory celebrations of RCB after they won their maiden IPL title in June last year led to the incident and caused the death of 11 fans.</p><p>The whole train of incidents after the tragic turn of events resulted in the Chinnaswamy Stadium getting deprived of top-flight cricket for nearly eight months.</p><p>After several rounds of discussions, inspections and renovation operations, the Karnataka government and the BCCI allowed the return of cricket matches to the venue.</p>.IPL 2026 | RCB create history, Kohli and bowlers crush GT in title defence.<p>It permitted the local association, the Karnataka State Cricket Association and RCB to stage five matches at the Chinnaswamy.</p><p>As a mark of respect for the departed souls, the Royal Challengers players wore jersey No.11 during match days and the franchise in association with the KSCA also marked 11 permanent seats in honour of the stampede victims.</p><p>RCB beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets on Sunday to win their second IPL title in a row. </p><p>(<em>with PTI inputs</em>)</p>