Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026| RCB-SRH clash to kick off season on March 28 in Bengaluru

The BCCI also confirmed that RCB would play five of their home matches in Bengaluru and the remaining two in Raipur.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 15:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 15:11 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLRCB

Follow us on :

Follow Us