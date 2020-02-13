RCB to become Royal Challengers ‘Bengaluru’?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to change their name from the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which begins on March 29.

While there is no clarity on whether the words Royal Challengers will be retained or not what is certain is that ‘Bangalore’ will be replaced by ‘Bengaluru’, which came into being on November 1, 2014.

Speculation was rife when the franchise removed its profile pictures from its official Twitter handle on Wednesday. Incidentally, all the posts from the team’s official Instagram account were also removed. The profile name on Twitter and Instagram accounts of RCB was changed to just Royal Challengers with ‘Bangalore’ conspicuous by its absence.

A source close to the development told DH that the process of changing the name would be completed in a day or two.

The development left fans and cricketers curious on social media including their key player and India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and commentator Harsha Bhogle.

“Hey guys, any idea what’s on with @rcbtweets? All posts deleted on Instagram, no profile photographs on Twitter and Facebook...,” Bhogle posted on Twitter.

Chahal was also surprised.

“Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go?” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

It is speculated that RCB fans weren’t happy with ‘Bangalore’ in the franchise name and they wanted it changed to ‘Bengaluru’, the way the city has been referred to office since 2014.

The fans would hope that a change in name would also bring a change in fortunes of the team.