RCB turn the heat on Chennai

Kohli, who loves playing on May 18 having scored two successive centuries, then decided to step on the pedal given how important it was for the Royal Challengers get a big score. He started with a boundary off Ravindra Jadeja in the 7th over, did the same to Santner in the very next before smashing Jadeja for a huge six in the 9th. It looked like the onslaught would continue when Kohli thumped Santner for another maximum in the 10th over but the left-arm spinner had the last laugh, getting the RCB leading scorer caught in the deep by Daryl Mitchell.