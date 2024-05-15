IPL 2024: RCB vs CSK could potentially be knockout for fourth play-offs spot

Bengaluru: It's down to the last two spots now, and realistically there are three sides in the running for them. They go by Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. As far as points are concerned, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants too are in the fray, but their negative Net Run Rate puts them in a pickle. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are only jostling for their specific spot in the top four, not fighting for survival.
RAJASTHAN ROYALS
Matches: 12. Points: 16. NRR: +0.349
Remaining match: vs PBKS, vs KKR.
With 16 points from 12 games, Sanju Samson's men have already qualified for the play-offs to become the second team after Kolkata Knight Riders to do so. That said, their concern will now switch to ensuring a win or two from the remaining two games to stay in the top-two to get the buffer of Qualifier 1. If, however, they lose the remaining two games, they will have to contend with 16 points, giving both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings a chance to finish ahead of them.
CHENNAI SUPER KINGS
Matches: 13. Points: 14. NRR: +0.528
Remaining match: vs RCB.
It's fairly straightforward as far the defending champs are concerned: CSK need to defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru to qualify to the play-offs. Given their Net Run Rate, they are most likely going to remain where they are until they lose by a margin of 18 runs or if RCB chase down their target in 18.1 overs.
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
Matches: 12. Points: 14. NRR: +0.406
Remaining matches: GT, PBKS
Pat Cummins' men have the buffer of an extra game and that will come in handy this deep in the contest since they need just one point to qualify. However, they are not out of the reckoning even if they lose both their games either. Should CSK edge RCB, and SRH's NRR continue to be above DC's, they will still qualify. If RCB get the better of CSK, again built on the premise of twin losses, SRH will progress only if CSK's NRR drops below their own. On a positive note, they stand a good chance of finishing in the top two even if they lose one of their remaining two games.
DELHI CAPITALS
Matches: 14. Points: 14. NRR: -0.377
Out of league games to play, Delhi's hopes depend entirely on the outcome of other games. Their pedestrian NRR means they don't have a very good shot at being one of the last four, but miracles do happen. In order for them to get ahead, CSK will have to edge out RCB and SRH will have to lose their last two games by big margins.
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU
Matches: 13. Points: 12. NRR: 0.387
Remaining match: CSK.
Save for their NRR, RCB's situation is rather dire. That said, the fact that they remain in the conversation for a spot in the play-offs this late in the tournament itself is a miracle. For that to extend, they need to first get the better of CSK in their final league game by 18 runs or chase down their target in 18.1 overs. If SRH lose both their games and RCB defeat CSK even by a smaller margin, they can still get ahead as LSG, who can also reach 14 points, will have to win by over 100 runs against MI to finish ahead of RCB.
LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS
Matches: 13. Points: 12. NRR: -0.787
Remaining match: MI.
Yes, LSG can win their final league game and get to 14 points, but there is almost no chance of them getting ahead. Even if they score 200 runs and win by 100 runs, their NRR will only see only a marginal spike. So, for all practical purposes, LSG are out of the IPL just like DC.