IPL 2024: RCB vs CSK could potentially be knockout for fourth play-offs spot

Pat Cummins' men have the buffer of an extra game and that will come in handy this deep in the contest since they need just one point to qualify. However, they are not out of the reckoning even if they lose both their games either. Should CSK edge RCB, and SRH's NRR continue to be above DC's, they will still qualify. If RCB get the better of CSK, again built on the premise of twin losses, SRH will progress only if CSK's NRR drops below their own. On a positive note, they stand a good chance of finishing in the top two even if they lose one of their remaining two games.