RCB vs CSK: Downtown Bengaluru soaks in IPL frenzy, fans demand bigger stadium

<p>Bengaluru: Since Sunday afternoon, a sea of fans has been flowing toward M Chinnaswamy Stadium in downtown Bengaluru. </p><p>Clad in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-what-we-did-in-2025-has-passed-were-not-here-to-defend-anything-rcb-skipper-rajat-patidar-3948351">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jerseys and waving flags, supporters occupied every nook and corner of MG Road and Cubbon Road, chanting both "RCB! RCB!" and “CSK! CSK!” echoing long before the first ball is even bowled. </p><p>Jersey vendors were swamped as eager fans tried on jerseys on the spot, rushing to don their colours before heading in to witness the all time rivalry live. </p><p>Manjunath Gowda, an ecstatic fan who travelled all the way from Ranebennur, Haveri district, stood clutching his hard-won ticket. "We reached Bengaluru at dawn just to be here," he said. "The distance doesn't matter when it's RCB versus Chennai. We’ve been waiting since 2 pm just to feel the vibe." </p><p>Karthik Raja, a Chennai native who travelled to Bengaluru for the game, said, "There is no pressure on us. CSK has been performing consistently for years. We aren't worried, we are here to win today." </p>.As RCB chased runs, cops chased lost phones at Chinnaswamy; 25 complaints registered.<p>Standing right next to him was his best friend and local resident, Rahul Shetty, an RCB loyalist. "We have been best friends, but during an RCB-CSK match, the friendship stays outside the gate." </p><p>While thousands managed to pour into the stands, the heartbreak of those left outside was visible on the streets. One fan stood near the barricades holding a placard that captured the desperation of the city’s cricket-crazy youth. </p><p>The sign, addressed to the authorities, read: "Dear DCM, my sister and friends did not get match tickets today. Please construct a 1 lakh capacity stadium for RCB fans before your term ends... Please! #ESCN #RCB." </p><p>The stadium's 32,000-seat capacity feels like a drop in the ocean for a fanbase that spans millions. </p><p>Siddharth M, another fan, said: "Every year, it’s the same struggle. We are ready to pay, we are ready to wait, but the stadium is just too small for the love Bengaluru has for this team."</p>