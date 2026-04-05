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RCB vs CSK: Downtown Bengaluru soaks in IPL frenzy, fans demand bigger stadium

Jersey vendors were swamped as eager fans tried on jerseys on the spot, rushing to don their colours before heading in to witness the all time rivalry live.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 16:39 IST
BengalurusportsCSKCricketRCBChinnaswamy Stadium

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