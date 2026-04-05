RCB vs CSK Highlights| RCB win by 42 runs, CSK sink to third straight defeat

Hello Readers! Jacob Duffy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar broke the back of the CSK top order with early wickets even as Sarfaraz Khan counter-attacked to register a blazing half-century. Krunal Pandya joined the wickets column to get two in the same over as CSK lost half their side inside 10 overs. CSK's new ball bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Matt Henry kept things quiet before Virat Kohli broke the shackles. However, Kohli departed inside the powerplay even as Phil Salt has found his mojo. Devdutt Padikkal registered back-to-back half centuries before departing as RCB upped the run rate. Tim David and Rajat Patidar slogged their way to provide RCB a strong finish. Stay tuned with DH for the live updates.