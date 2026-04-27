LIVE IPL 2026 | RCB vs DC Live: RCB win toss, chose to bowl first

Good evening readers! The Delhi Capitals (DC) is batting first in its clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at their home ground in Arun Jaitley Stadium. RCB is riding high after an incredible 5-wicket win over Gujarat Titans, whereas DC is coming off a bitter 6-wicket loss despite putting 264 runs against Punjab Kings. In the last four matches, DC has won just one and is at seventh in the table whereas RCB lies second. Head-to-head RCB has won 20 games whereas DC 13 in 34 matches, with the latter winning seven times in Delhi and the latter just four. Expect a run fest this evening as the average first innings score at this venue is 200.