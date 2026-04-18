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IPL 2026 | RCB vs DC Live Updates: Virat Kohli departs after a brisk start

Hello Readers! RCB play their fourth home match with an eye to go on top of the table, while Delhi Capitals look to get their campaign back on track.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 09:30 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketKL RahulIPLRCBAxar PatelRajat PatidarDC

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