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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | RCB vs GT: Phil Salt yet to be fit, Venkatesh Iyer to open

RCB, however, have little to fret because Venkatesh has stepped up brilliantly whenever summoned.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 21:02 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 21:02 IST
Sports NewsCricketRCBGTVenkatesh Iyer

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