IPL 2026 | RCB vs GT: Phil Salt yet to be fit, Venkatesh Iyer to open

<p>Dharamsala: In all likelihood, it appears Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Phil Salt could miss the Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans as he continues his recovery from a finger injury, with Venkatesh Iyer set to do the job alongside Virat Kohli.</p>.<p>“Talking about Salt, he’s fit and doing the drills, but he’s under observation. We haven’t decided on our playing XI yet. We will look at the wicket and decide,” said RCB skipper Rajat Patidar on the eve of the match.</p>.<p>The dangerous Salt last played for RCB against Delhi Capitals on April 18 before hurting his finger and flying to England for recovery. Since then, Salt has rejoined the RCB camp. In Salt’s absence, his compatriot Jacob Bethell partnered with Kohli, but the youngster too has been rendered hors de combat after hurting his finger in the match against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on May 17.</p>.<p>RCB, however, have little to fret because Venkatesh has stepped up brilliantly whenever summoned. After scoring an unbeaten 73 batting at No. 4 against Punjab Kings, Venkatesh blasted 44 off just 19 balls in the final league game versus Sunrisers Hyderabad.</p>.<p>“I have known Venky since childhood. The way he presents himself, I think, is very extraordinary. The way he played in the given situation, he is very flexible in his batting order. I like his attitude. So, in the last game, when we played in Dharamsala, he went on No. 4. So, he was ready to bat in any order. That’s what makes him good,” said Patidar.</p>