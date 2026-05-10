LIVE IPL 2026 | RCB vs MI LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers eye comeback from slump at new home

Hello Readers! It is Round 2 of Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma as the bandwagon moves to Raipur, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's new home. The proxy hosts will want to bounce back after two consecutive defeats. A win will take them to the top, while a defeat will mean alarm bells. MI, on the other hand, have been boosted by the return of Rohit Sharma and will be looking to inflict another upset. Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates.