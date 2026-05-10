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IPL 2026 | RCB vs MI LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers eye comeback from slump at new home

Hello Readers! It is Round 2 of Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma as the bandwagon moves to Raipur, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's new home. The proxy hosts will want to bounce back after two consecutive defeats. A win will take them to the top, while a defeat will mean alarm bells. MI, on the other hand, have been boosted by the return of Rohit Sharma and will be looking to inflict another upset. Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 13:24 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 11:53 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliRohit SharmaCricketHardik PandyaIPLRCBMIRajat Patidar

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