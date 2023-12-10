RCB wears more rounded look

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s trigger-happy fans haven’t been particularly good at embracing the management’s decision to buy Kate Cross as yet.
That might have something to do with the fact that Cross has been an open Chennai Super Kings supporter for long, but that doesn’t hide the fact that they are being short-sighted.
RCB’s decision to buy Kate for Rs 30 lakh during the auction for the second edition of the Women’s Premier League is a prudent one.
It is one which originates from the fact that RCB didn’t have a quality pacer in their ranks last season. They had Renuka Singh among a few others, but their inability to get early breakthroughs meant they were the first team to exit the last edition of the tournament.
So, the Bengaluru-outfit’s strategy was fairly straightforward: plug the gaps which were blatant during the opening season.
Smriti Mandhana’s side now wears a more rounded look, having bought Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht and Sophie Molineux among others.
“Both are extremely experienced cricketers, which is, I think with the WPL, to have that experience at international level and in Indian conditions for obviously Ekta but also for Kate is so, so important,” said RCB head coach Luke Williams.
“We're really keen to get that experience. We think Kate's able to bowl in different phases and Ekta's obviously played a lot of international cricket and we think should be a really good acquisition to the RCB squad.”
A closer look also suggests that domestic all-rounder Simran Bahadur - the newest addition to the Indian T20I set-up - will end up getting more game time.
RCB’s direction is fairly obvious as they are looking to mould a solid all-round unit with a smattering of players who are capable of executing single-facet roles at a high level.
“Smriti has been integral in the planning of this side," revealed Williams. No surprises there. Now to see if the fans understand.
Retained players: Smriti Mandhana, Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine.
New buys: Georgia Wareham (₹40 lakhs), Kate Cross (₹30 lakhs), Ekta Bisht (₹60 lakhs), Shubha Satheesh (₹10 lakhs), S Meghana (₹30 lakhs), Simran Bahadur (₹30 lakhs), Sophie Molineux (₹30 lakhs).