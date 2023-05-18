RCB win toss, opt to bowl first against SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial IPL match here on Thursday.
Harry Brook and Kartik Tyagi came back in the XI for SRH, who also handed a debut to batting all-rounder Nitish Reddy.
RCB have fielded an unchanged XI.
Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled
Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered
Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes
London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention
Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream
Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai
Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR
Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma
Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism
Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash