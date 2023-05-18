RCB win toss, opt to bowl first against SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial IPL match here on Thursday.

Harry Brook and Kartik Tyagi came back in the XI for SRH, who also handed a debut to batting all-rounder Nitish Reddy.

RCB have fielded an unchanged XI.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.