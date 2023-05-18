RCB win toss, opt to bowl first against SRH

RCB win toss, opt to bowl first against SRH

Harry Brook and Kartik Tyagi came back in the XI for SRH

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • May 18 2023, 19:04 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 19:23 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial IPL match here on Thursday.

Harry Brook and Kartik Tyagi came back in the XI for SRH, who also handed a debut to batting all-rounder Nitish Reddy.

RCB have fielded an unchanged XI.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

