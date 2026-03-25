RCB's $1.7 billion deal excludes Rs 540 crore for WPL; BCCI to get 5% commission

<p>Bengaluru: The enterprise value of IPL cricket franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore is pegged close to $2 billion after adjusting for transaction liabilities to the BCCI and debt-like items, sources said.</p><p>As per the deal details, the buyer must pay Rs 540 crore for WPL and a 5% commission to the BCCI. This translates to Rs 833 crore plus 18% GST, taking the total deal value to over Rs 18,100 crore. The company purchased the WPL team for Rs 900 crore, payable over 10 years. Of this, it has already paid for four years and the balance amount (Rs 540 crore) is to be paid by the buyer, sources explained.</p><p>United Spirits Ltd (USL) on Tuesday announced the sale of a 100% stake in Royal Challengers Sports Private Ltd (RCSPL), for $1.78 billion (about Rs 16,660 crore) in an all-cash deal, to a consortium of Aditya Birla Group (ABG), American sports investor David Blitzer, US private equity firm Blackstone, and The Times of India Group.</p><p>RCSPL owns and operates men’s and women’s cricket teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) under the name Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).</p>.Defending champion RCB sold for record-breaking Rs 16,700 crore IPL deal.<p>This announcement concludes the strategic review of RCSPL that USL initiated, as announced on November 5, 2025. The transaction is subject to satisfactory completion of customary closing conditions and legal, regulatory and other approvals, including from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Competition Commission of India (CCI). It is expected to conclude in the next six months, sources said.</p><p>Citigroup India and AZB Partners served as advisors and counsel to USL.</p><p>“We are proud to become custodians of RCB and grateful to USL and Diageo for the franchise they have built. RCB’s championship-winning culture, its deep connection to Bengaluru, and one of the most-passionate fanbases in world sport make this an extraordinary opportunity. We are committed to taking RCB to new heights, on the pitch and beyond,” the acquiring consortium said. </p>