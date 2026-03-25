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RCB's $1.7 billion deal includes Rs 540 crore for WPL; BCCI to get 5% commission

The acquiring consortium includes Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures and Blackstone.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 10:42 IST
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