Recall how you played back in the World Cup: Babar Azam tells his team ahead of Asia Cup clash against India

As India and Pakistan are to face each other at 7:30 pm at the Dubai International Stadium, the match can be followed live on Disney+ Hotstar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 28 2022, 11:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 16:25 ist
Pakistan team captain Babar Azam addressing his team. Credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

As fans, teams brace for arch rivals India and Pakistan to clash in their first T20I match for Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan captain Babar Azam shared words of wisdom with his team, encouraging them to put their best foot forward.

In a video tweeted by Pakistan Cricket Board, Babar Azam can be seen addressing his team ahead of their final practice prior to the much awaited India-Pakistan match. 

“You have to apply the same body language in your game that you had applied back in the World Cup,” Babar told his team members reminding them them of the T20 World Cup in 2021 when Pakistan scored a historic win against India, without losing a single wicket. The match went down in history as one of the most memorable moments of sportsmanship after Virat Kohli was seen hugging and greeting Babar Azam after his stellar performance.

Also Read | All eyes on India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

“Make sure to play the match in the same way how you play in your practice. The results will come,’ a confident Azam was heard motivating his team.

Acknowledging the absence of one of their greatest assets, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, the Pakistan captain insisted others to make sure his absence was not felt in the game.

22-year-old Afridi is recovering from knee injury and will not be playing in the Asia Cup this year.

Asking players to give their best, Azam ended his speech on a high note, “Believe in yourself. Just like he (Shaheen) has been making Pakistan proud, today it is your turn. Wish you all the best.”

India and Pakistan will face each other at the Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 pm, the match will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network. 
 

Cricket
Sports News
Asia Cup
Babar Azam
India vs Pakistan
India
Pakistan

