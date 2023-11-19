Records Kohli can break in the World Cup final against Australia

Batting legend Virat Kohli has been in stellar form in the 2023 World Cup tournament, and he would be eager to seal the deal with a final triumph at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Kohli eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar's 49 ODI hundreds during his 117 against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal on Wednesday to propel India into the final for the first time since 2011.
Kohli is on the cusp of achieving multiple records himself in the match. Here's a look at some of them:
1. Only cricketer to score 800 runs in a WC campaign
After his fiery performance in the semi-final of the ongoing tournament against New Zealand, Kohli has now amassed 711 runs so far in this tournament. If he is able to make at least 89 in the final, he will become the first player in the history of cricket to score 800 runs in a single World Cup campaign.
2. Only Indian with two WC titles
With Kohli being the only member of the 2011 WC-winning side who is also a part of the 2023 squad, if India win tonight, it will ensure that Kohli is the only Indian with two World Cup titles to his name.
3. Second-highest scorer in WC history
Sachin Tendulkar is the man with the highest runs in cricket World Cups, scoring 2,278 runs across his glittering career. In the second place is two-time WC-winning former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting, who has scored 1743 runs. Kohli is right behind with 1741 runs. Only three runs from the master batter will ensure he replaces Ponting.
Kohli has often struggled against left-arm spinners in the recent past but leg-spinner Zampa too has troubled him and has got the special wicket of the Indian superstar as many as eight times.
The battle between tournament's leading run-getter and the most successful spinner will be the one to watch out for.
Kohli, who has amassed 711 runs at a strike rate of 90.69 and average of 101.57, will be expected to tackle Zampa by taking the quick singles and two besides working the field in the middle overs.
(With PTI inputs)