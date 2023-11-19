Records Kohli can break in the World Cup final against Australia

Batting legend Virat Kohli has been in stellar form in the 2023 World Cup tournament, and he would be eager to seal the deal with a final triumph at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Kohli eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar's 49 ODI hundreds during his 117 against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal on Wednesday to propel India into the final for the first time since 2011.

Kohli is on the cusp of achieving multiple records himself in the match. Here's a look at some of them:

1. Only cricketer to score 800 runs in a WC campaign

After his fiery performance in the semi-final of the ongoing tournament against New Zealand, Kohli has now amassed 711 runs so far in this tournament. If he is able to make at least 89 in the final, he will become the first player in the history of cricket to score 800 runs in a single World Cup campaign.