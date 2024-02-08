Rehan Ahmed cites Ben Stokes' leadership behind England spinners' success in India

"That just shows how great the team environment is," Ahmed was quoted as saying in BBC.

"Tommy and Bash, you've seen them come in and not be nervous and that's credit to the team. The environment and the leadership we have, it does make you kind of forget the players you are playing against - we just focus on what we need to do," the 19-year-old said.

Even in terms of economy rate, the England spin attack is ahead of the Indians.

With Stokes and Brendon McCullum at the helm, Ahmed cuts a relaxed figure.

"They (Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum just don't care about how bad things can go. It's always about what good you can get out of it. So if I bowl four bad balls and get a wicket, that's better than bowling 16 good balls in a row," Ahmed said.