Reserve day added to India-Pak match

Roshan Thyagarajan, Colombo, DHNS
In an effort to defuse the growing tension between the Asian Cricket Council - in effect, the Board of Control for Cricket in India - and the Pakistan Cricket Board, a rest day has been slotted for India’s upcoming Asia Cup Super Four clash against Pakistan on September 10.
September 11 will be the reserve day, meaning the highly anticipated India-Pakistan contest will be the only game, besides the final, which will have a reserve day in this tournament.
A couple of days ago, the PCB management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf had written to ACC chairman Jay Shah, demanding compensation for losing out on a considerable amount of money due to poor crowd response for matches in Sri Lanka.
The ACC was never going to agree to PCB’s terms but came up with a reserve day to calm at least the surface tension.
"A reserve day has been incorporated for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4’s match between Pakistan and India scheduled to take place on 10th September 2023 at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo," the ACC said in a statement.
"If adverse weather suspends play during the Pakistan vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended," the statement added.
A reserve day was added to the final taking into account that the country’s capital has received copious rainfall. That said, it was only sunshine and clear skies on Friday. Should the final get rained out, spectators, the ACC said, can hold on to their match tickets which will remain valid on the reserve day.
The last time India met Pakistan in Pallekele, three hours from Colombo, the game was washed out after India put up 266 in their batting essay.