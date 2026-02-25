Ranji Trophy Final| Resolute Jammu & Kashmir maintain their edge on tense 2nd day

<p>Hubballi: It was old-fashioned red-ball cricket on the second day - a test of patience, will and hunger - as Jammu and Kashmir continued maintain an edge in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ranji-trophy-jammu-and-kashmir-post-5276-as-dogra-head-butt-mars-second-days-proceedings-3911451">Ranji Trophy</a> final against Karnataka at the KSCA's Rajnagar Stadium here. </p><p>In contrast to the first day, the surface was on the damper side and the outfield also on the slower, due to the overnight rain. </p><p>However, a dogged J&K unit negated the tricky phase in the first hour and forced Karnataka to endure another 69 overs on a truncated second day as they drove towards a position of strength at stumps, finishing on 527/6 in 156 overs.</p><p>After the umpires stopped play due to bad light, the groundstaff brought in the covers as a precautionary measure and after a couple of inspections, the day was called off.</p><p>The final session of play saw only 11 overs. With 40 minutes of play lost, 30 minutes will be added on Day 3, followed by 10 minutes on Day 4.</p><p>Earlier in the day, the visitors lived a charmed life as the ball kept falling short of the fielders, prompting Karnataka fielders to stand closer to the batters. </p><p>J&K eventually ran out of luck as Shubham Pundir (121, 247b, 12x2, 2x6) mistimed a flick which went straight to Aneesh KV at square leg, giving Vidyadhar Patil (1/104) his first wicket. </p><p>The 27-year-old Shubham, who was unflappable till then, ended his 390-minute stay, having stitched a 124-run stand with Abdul Samad (61, 104b, 6x4, 1x6). </p><p>And as the cliche goes, one brought two as Prasidh Krishna (3/90) induced an edge off Samad, and Kruthik Krishna happily accepted a simple catch. </p><p>Paras Dogra (70, 166b), who returned to bat after walking off retired hurt on Day 1, survived a few close shaves and got a few streaky boundaries. </p><p>And that's when things got a little spicier, and even ugly, with a lot of chatter around the J&K skipper. It also got out of hand when Dogra deliberately made a physical contact by headbutting substitute fielder Aneesh. </p>.Ranji Trophy: Jammu and Kashmir post 527/6 as Dogra head-butt mars second day's proceedings.<p>Once the umpires intervened and cooled things down, he negotiated a testing spell from Prasidh, Karnataka's most penetrative bowler. J&K then settled down and were rarely troubled as they broke for lunch on 380/4. </p><p>While senior spinner Shreyas Gopal wasn't in his usual elements, Shikhar Shetty (1/112) provided the much-needed breakthrough as he picked Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70, 109b), breaking the 110-run stand between him and Dogra.</p><p>Dogra then helped himself to a determined 140-ball fifty in conditions devoid of the encouragement for the bowlers. </p><p>“Very good day, we are in a good position. That's what all matters for me,” Dogra said after the day’s play. </p><p>“Very satisfied with how the two days have gone. The team is also satisfied. Everyone knows Karnataka are a good batting side. So we just need to put as much as we can on the board.”</p><p>J&K continued to ride their luck as Dogra then copped one on the helmet which hit his stumps without dislodging the bails. The skipper's luck eventually ran out as Shreyas (1/130) broke his 158-minute stay on 70. </p><p>The resistance did not end there as Sahil Lotra (57 n.o.) brought up his fourth first-class fifty in 73 balls while stitching an unbeaten 56-run stand with Abid Mushtaq (20 n.o.).</p>