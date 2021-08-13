Resplendent Rahul ravages England

When India landed in the United Kingdom in early June for the World Test Championship final and the five-match Test series against England, KL Rahul wasn’t on the list of automatic starters.

Even as per skipper Virat Kohli, despite the injury to latest first-choice opener Shubhman Gill that ruled him out of the England series, the only possibility of Rahul playing was in the middle-order if an opportunity presents itself.

Things, however, can change in cricket. Following an injury to Mayank Agarwal just two days prior to the first Test in Nottingham last week, the team management had no choice but to play Rahul in his favoured opening position.

Although it was a nasty concussion injury to his childhood friend, it was god sent gift for Rahul. And the tattooed right-hander, determined to seek his place back in the Test playing XI amidst immense competition, looks to have just done that.

After stroking 84 in the opening Nottingham Test, Rahul upped the ante in the second game at Lord’s, smashing a patiently crafted unbeaten 127 (248b, 12x4, 1x6) in extremely challenging batting conditions to not only have his name etched on the famous honours board at the Mecca of cricket, but put India in a strong position. India took stumps at 276/3 in 90 overs.

When Rahul and rest of the Indian team checked into Lord’s on Thursday morning, it was a 2018 all over again with rain greeting them. England skipper Joe Root, after winning a delayed toss, had no hesitation in asking India to take first strike.

Rahul and his senior opening partner Rohit Sharma knew they had a mighty challenge on their hands. Overcast conditions, the floodlights turned on, pitch with a good amount of grass on it, veteran seamer James Anderson licking his lips… all an opening batsman’s nightmare.

Rahul, though, turned the nightmare into a dream innings that will be spoken of for a long time to come. It was a classic Rahul innings, one is accustomed to seeing him play right from his early Karnataka days. It was a classic Test century, full of heart, character, grind, patience, sweat and eventual joy at the end of it.

Rahul took a lot of time to settle down. Anderson, for whom the conditions were tailor-made to run havoc, kept landing it in probing areas. Moving the ball both ways, he typically asked the toughest questions.

Anderson’s partner Ollie Robinson, playing in his third Test, was also right on the money. Even first change Sam Curran, although wayward at times, kept delivering those teasers, causing doubt in a batsman’s mind.

Rahul, though, was unperturbed. Even when Rohit took off with four boundaries in the 15th over off Curran, Rahul remained patient. He had tuned his mind for the long haul and excelled at it. He was totally confident of his footwork, knew exactly where his off stump was and kept leaving the ball beautifully throughout the day.

England even had a go at Rahul’s hitherto weakness — the incoming ball. But Rahul showed once again that he had sorted that problem out. He was quick to pick the line of the ball and present a full face of the bat confidently when earlier he would be making a mess of the in-swingers. He simply shut down England with his brute determination, playing an innings of the highest calibre.

While Rahul was the undisputed hero of the day, a fair amount of praise needs to showered on Rohit 83 (145b, 11x4, 1x6). The Mumbaikar was class personified, missing out on a deserved first away Test century. So prone to playing a loose shot and throwing away all the hard work, Rohit was spot-on with his decision making all day, only a beauty from Anderson ending his stay.