Returning KL Rahul faces Jhulan Goswami at NCA; video goes viral

Rahul, after undergoing a groin surgery in Germany, has wasted little time in getting back to the game

IANS
IANS,
  • Jul 19 2022, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 16:15 ist
Credit: IANS/Twitter

Even as the Rohit Sharma-led India look to another gruelling series in the Caribbean beginning July 22, it's a race against time for KL Rahul to get back into shape following a groin surgery, which had ruled him out since the T20I series against South Africa at home last month.

Rahul, after undergoing the surgery in Germany, has wasted little time in getting back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and hit the nets in order to get fit for the T20I component of the Caribbean tour beginning July 29.

A video has emerged on social media showing the 30-year-old opening batter at the nets facing India women's cricket team's most successful pace bowler Jhulan Goswami.

The 39-year-old Jhulan, who has more than 300 wickets in WODIs and WT20Is, is one of the most feared pace bowlers in the world despite of her age. Jhulan is not a part of the India women's team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as she retired from T20 cricket in 2018, but continues to play ODI and Test cricket.

The video has gone viral with fans wishing the duo the very best on the cricket field. "It feels so great to see Jhulan Goswami. That's the big things, she hasn't been anywhere after (50-over) world Cup (in New Zealand) and we all have waited to see her. Jhulan Goswami in nets and may we see her on field again," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "My heart goes gaga over this video!"

While Rahul is not a part of the ODI component of the Caribbean tour beginning July 22, he has been included in the side for the five-match T20I series beginning July 29, subject to the cricketer proving his fitness.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion too for the T20I series is subject to fitness.

sports
Cricket
KL Rahul
Jhulan Goswami

