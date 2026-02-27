Menu
Rinku Singh's father passes away after long battle with cancer

Rinku, who flew to Greater Noida from Chennai on Tuesday to tend to his ailing dad before returning to join the team on Wednesday, traveled back home on Friday.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 17:04 IST
