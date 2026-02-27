<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rinku-singh">Rinku Singh</a>’s father Khanchand Singh passed away at a hospital in Greater Noida early Friday morning following a prolonged battle with liver cancer and the India cricketer is likely to miss the final Super Eights game against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.</p>.<p>According to PTI, the demise of Khanchand was confirmed by Dr Sunil Kumar, spokesperson of Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. “His condition had deteriorated significantly in recent days, following which he had been admitted to the hospital on February 21. He was placed on ventilator support and breathed his last early this morning.”</p>.Rinku Singh returns home due to family emergency, doubtful for Zimbabwe match.<p>Rinku, who flew to Greater Noida from Chennai on Tuesday to tend to his ailing dad before returning to join the team on Wednesday, traveled back home on Friday. It’s still not clear when Rinku, who was a surprise pick in the World Cup squad and was in the bench during the game against Zimbabwe on Thursday, will join the team.</p>.<p>According to local media reports, the last rites of Khanchand will be performed in his hometown of Aligarh. </p>.<p>Khanchand, who was involved in gas cylinder distribution business in Aligarh, was instrumental in Rinku becoming a cricketer. Despite enduring several financial hardships, Khanchand stood by Rinku, something which the 28-year-old cricketer has acknowledged often.</p>