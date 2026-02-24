<p>Chennai: Middle-order batter <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rinku-singh">Rinku Singh</a> on Tuesday returned home, owing to an emergency situation in the family, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bcci">BCCI</a> sources informed <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Rinku did not attend India's training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here, while rest of his colleagues were present at the nets.</p>.<p>"Rinku Singh has flown back home from Chennai due to a family emergency. He did not join India's practice session at the Chepauk," the source close to the development said.</p>.<p>As per sources, Rinku's father Khanchand Singh is reportedly admitted in a hospital in Greater Noida in serious condition and hence the player had to rush back.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Without plan B, India' game unravels.<p>Rinku's sudden departure from the camp has raised doubts over the left-hander's availability for India's must-win Super Eights match against Zimbabwe here on Thursday.</p>.<p>An underwhelming Rinku had made a duck in India's 76-run defeat against South Africa at Ahmedabad, while he made six in the group match against the Netherlands in New Delhi.</p>.<p>Before that he made 11 against Pakistan, 1 against Namibia and six against the USA. </p>