Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Rinku Singh returns home due to family emergency, doubtful for Zimbabwe match

Rinku did not attend India's training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here, while rest of his colleagues were present at the nets.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 15:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 15:10 IST
Sports NewsCricketZimbabweRinku Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us