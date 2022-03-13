Pant becomes fastest Indian to score 50 in Test

Rishabh Pant breaks Kapil Dev's record, becomes fastest Indian to score 50 in Test

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 13 2022, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2022, 18:21 ist

Indian batter and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, on Sunday, became the fastest Indian to score a Test 50. Batting against visitors Sri Lanka, in the 2nd Test in Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the 24-year old managed to reach the milestone in just 28 balls as opposed to Kapil Dev's 40.

Sports News
Cricket
Rishabh Pant

