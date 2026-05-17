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Rishabh Pant could be relieved from Test vice-captaincy to help him focus on batting

It is understood that there is a growing feeling that the leadership role isn't sitting well with the 28-year-old flamboyant keeper-batter as two seasons with Lucknow Super Giants offers a testimony.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 12:40 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 12:40 IST
Sports NewsCricketRishabh Pant

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