Rishabh Pant evolves into a complete package

Among the many positives to emerge from the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka for India is the evolution of Rishabh Pant the wicketkeeper, the quick-learning Delhiite now firmly establishing himself as the numero uno gloveman in the country across formats and conditions.

There was never a shadow of doubt about the destruction Pant can cause with the bat. Just 24-years-old, he’s already smashed records that even his predecessor cum mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the country’s most successful wicketkeeper-batsman, couldn’t in an illustrious career. Pant has scored Test centuries in Australia, England and South Africa — a feat which even some of the country’s premier batters of the past don’t boast about.

His keeping skills against pacers was good. Considering keepers have a bit more time against pacers, Pant, a naturally acrobatic athlete, performed very well even in his two tours of England where the ball swings even after passing the batsman. He showed good judgement and, in fact, was more rounded when India toured England last year. Such was Pant’s match-winning abilities with the bat, very early in his career he became an automatic selection in the playing XI when India travelled.

However, one big question remained about Pant — his keeping skills against spinners at home. Having been thrust into international cricket just days short of his 21st birthday, Pant was short of experience in keeping against spinners on turning tracks. And it showed in the initial days as he struggled against the likes of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Just like visiting batters, he too found it hard to read the variations of Ashwin. His hands were in the wrong place at times, feet movement not particularly great and the discomfort very evident. So much so, India even summoned Wriddhiman Saha for home games before the South Africa series in October 2019 with former skipper Virat Kohli calling the Bengali ‘the best keeper in the world’ then.

For a young starry-eyed cricketer, the statement could have been damaging. But Pant is a fighter and he put in plenty of work behind the scenes, not just adding gunpowder to his explosive batting but polishing his keeping skills, especially against the spinners, to become a complete package. It was evident against Sri Lanka as he became the first known Indian wicketkeeper to bag a man of the series award in Tests.

He was quick off his feet, his anticipation was brilliant and read Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar Patel exceptionally well. On a rank-turner in Bengaluru where some balls kept low and some spat off, Pant looked supremely confident as he poached most things his way.

“For me, the stumping of (Kusal) Mendis (in the second innings) proved how long Pant has come with his keeping skills against spinner,” former India wicketkeeper Sadanand Vishwanath told DH. “He has improved in all facets. He reads the spinners well, knows exactly where to place his glove and is lightening quick on his feet. Keeping to the likes of Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar (Patel) is not easy but Pant looked so confident.

“Keeping, like any job in cricket, is all about confidence and he has plenty of that. Of course, it comes through hours and hours of practice and Pant has done that. He’s copped a lot of criticism but the youngster has taken all of it positively, slogged it out in the nets and the results are all showing. Hats off to him for having the willingness to learn, the willingness to to listen, the willingness to absorb and the ability to implement them. He has certainly evolved.”

Evolve was something Pant touched upon after receiving his Man of Series award. “As a cricketer, you want to evolve. In the past, I have made a few mistakes, but I want to keep improving. My mindset is not the same, but it was a difficult pitch and I decided I had to attack the bowling early on. (Keeping) I think it's more about confidence. I used to think too much about what I might miss. Now I am focusing on my process."

Not just keeping but Pant’s better reading of the bowlers was evident in the DRS calls. He was the go-to man for skipper Rohit Sharma and there were many occasions when he forced his skipper into not taking a DRS which proved right.

“The most significant factor of his in this series was his keeping,” said Rohit of Pant. “His keeping was best that I have seen. He kept well when England came last year and he seems to get better every time he keeps wickets for India, so that is something that I have been very impressed with. And also the DRS calls, seems to be making the right calls.

“DRS we all know, it's like a lottery. I have made it very clear with Rishabh what I want. There are certain aspects of the game that I have told him to look into and that's about it. DRS calls are not something you will always get it right, there will be times when you will be making wrong calls, but that's absolutely okay.”

It’s safe to say that Pant is a complete package now. Well, almost.