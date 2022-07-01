Rishabh Pant scores half-century as India reach 174 for 5 vs England at tea

Pant's half-century takes India to 174 for 5 at tea

PTI
PTI, Birmingham,
  Jul 01 2022, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 21:17 ist

Rishabh Pant scored a counter-attacking half-century after Virat Kohli endured yet another failure as India reached 174 for five at tea on the opening day of the rescheduled fifth Test against England here.

Pant (53 batting off 52 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (32 batting off 65 balls) added 76 runs off 101 balls for the unbroken sixth wicket after young seamer Matthew Potts (2/39 in 9 overs) removed Hanuma Vihari (20) and Virat Kohli (11) in quick succession.

Kohli played on while trying to leave a delivery from Potts on the corridor of uncertainty. Shreyas Iyer (15) lived dangerously before being caught down the leg-side off James Anderson's (3/41) bowling.

Pant, in his innings so far, has hit six fours and a six off left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

Brief Scores: India 174/5 (Rishabh Pant 53 batting, Ravindra Jadeja 32 batting, James Anderson 3/41, Matthew Potts 2/39) vs England. 

