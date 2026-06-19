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Rishabh Pant to return to Delhi Capitals as Kuldeep Yadav set to move to Lucknow in blockbuster IPL trade: Report

The exact details of the transaction are still unknown, but Pant is reportedly taking a massive pay cut.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 17:12 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 17:12 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRishabh PantKuldeep YadavLSGDC

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