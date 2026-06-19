Rishabh Pant to return to Delhi Capitals as Kuldeep Yadav set to move to Lucknow in blockbuster IPL trade: Report

<p>In one of the biggest trades in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">Indian Premier League</a> (IPL), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rishabh%20pant">Rishabh Pant</a> is set to take a massive pay cut and move back to his former franchise Delhi Capitals (DC), according to <em>Cricbuzz </em>report. </p><p>According to the report, experienced left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will move to LSG, signalling a homecoming for both the players. Pant plays for Delhi in domestic cricket, while the bowler players for Uttar Pradesh. </p><p>The exact details of the transaction are still unknown, but Pant is reportedly taking a massive pay cut. </p>.Yuvraj Singh to join Delhi Capitals as batting coach for IPL 2027: Reports.<p>The wicketkeeper batter had become the most expensive player in IPL history when LSG acquired his services for a massive Rs 27 crore at the 2025 mega auction. </p><p>Given the price, It was not feasible for a franchise to trade Pant for such a high fee. The 28-year-old has reportedly agreed to lower his pay to make the move possible, like Ravindra Jadeja did when he joined Rajasthan Royals last season.</p><p>According to the report, Pant's revised fee is around Rs 15 crore, while Yadav's salary will remain unchanged at Rs 13.25 crore at Lucknow Super Giants.</p><p>Pant's exit was hinted when the star stepped down as the captain of LSG even before IPL 2026 ended. Under his leadership, LSG failed to make an impact in both the seasons, with the most recent ending in a bottom-of-the-table finish this year.</p><p>Pant managed only 312 runs with a solitary half-century in 14 matches in 2026, while last year he had only 269 runs including a century in the last match.</p><p>As a captain, he led the team in 28 matches, winning just ten across two seasons.</p><p>The Delhi-based player spent the first nine seasons of his IPL career with DC, where he played 111 matches between 2016 and 2024, missing the entire 2023 season because of injury. He led the franchise in 43 matches across three seasons before being released ahead of the 2025 mega auction following disagreements with the DC management, under GMR group.</p><p>However, It is unlikely that Pant will return as captain of the side, even if there is a change in leadership at the team going forward.</p>