Rishi Sunak unveils GBP 35 million investment in grassroots cricket to widen participation in schools

London: Rishi Sunak, who has often spoken of his love for cricket and described hitting a few balls with the England cricket team in the Downing Street garden as a highlight of his tenure as British Prime Minister, on Friday unveiled GBP 35 million investment in grassroots cricket facilities and widening access to the sport within schools.

The 43-year-old Southampton-born leader of Indian heritage spoke of wanting to tap into the huge potential of the “magic of cricket” as part of a wider drive to get one million more young people active by 2030.

The total government investment is expected to deliver around 2,500 pieces of new equipment to every school involved in the programme and help to get 930,000 pupils playing cricket over the next five years.