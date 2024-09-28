Brother of Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer meets with accident, to miss Irani Trophy

Mumbai batter Musheer Khan will have to miss the upcoming Irani Cup after the cricketer met with an accident near Lucknow on Saturday.

The rising star Musheer, who is Sarfaraz Khan's youngest brother, had scored a magnificent 136 off 326 balls for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy finals.

Born in 2005, Musheer was nurtured as an all-rounder by his father, who put him and his brother through grueling hours of training. In late 2022, when Musheer made his debut for Mumbai, Sarfaraz confidently told his teammates that whatever they could do, Musheer could do better.

(With Web Desk inputs)