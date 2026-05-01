Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Riyan Parag vaping incident could have been avoided, says former RR star Ashwin

Offering advice from the perspective of a senior cricketer, he emphasised the need to separate personal choices from public space.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 14:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 May 2026, 14:39 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRRRiyan ParagAshwin

Follow us on :

Follow Us