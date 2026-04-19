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Rizwan dismisses talk about his retirement from T20 cricket

Rizwan has been facing a tough time in the ongoing Pakistan Super League after captaining Rawalpindiz to seven successive defeats and himself struggling for form.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 15:37 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistan

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