Rizwan, Zaman hit fifties as Pakistan post 193/2 against Hong Kong

Rizwan, Zaman power Pakistan to 193/2 against Hong Kong

PTI
PTI, Sharjah,
  • Sep 02 2022, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 21:39 ist

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman scored fifties to guide Pakistan to a commanding 193 for two against Hong Kong in a Asia Cup group league match here on Friday.

Rizwan remained unbeaten on 78 not out off 57 balls, while Zaman scored 53 off 41 balls.

Ehsan Khan (2/28) picked up two wickets for Hong Kong.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 193 for 2 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 78 not out, Fakhar Zaman 53; Ehsan Khan 2/28). 

