Rohit bats for domestic cricket again

"There has been talk about this for a long, long time," Rohit said, answering to a pointed question. "...That when the players are available, they've got to make themselves available to play domestic cricket, unless they have been given a certificate from the medical group that they want to be rested or will not be taking part in domestic cricket, but if you are available, if you are fit, if you're fine, it is important that you go and play that," the Indian skipper reiterated.

"It is not for just few cricketers, it is for everyone to make sure that whenever you're available, and fine, you should be able to play domestic cricket."

Rohit also heaped praise on senior spinner R Ashwin, who is on the cusp of his 100th Test.

"It's a big achievement for any player to play 100 Tests," Rohit noted. "It is a big milestone. He has been a match winner for us. What he has done for us, no praise is enough. His performances over the last five-seven years, every series he has contributed. It is rare to have players like him."

Rohit also backed struggling Rajat Patidar who has had a torrid time after a decent show in his debut innings.

"Rajat Patidar has very good abilities. I like him. I see him as a talent player. I don't call him a talented player, I call him a talent player (whatever that means)... We need to give him some more time," he emphasised.