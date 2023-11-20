Rohit & Co deserve nothing but love

Ahmedabad: Should one loss define a culture, or a team? Should the tag of ‘chokers’ be thrown about so callously? Do we win silver or do we lose gold ?
The mindset of fans, fanatics and so-called experts is a dangerous, mostly mirthful, playground of retrospective thoughts and egregious narratives.
The problem doesn’t lie in the opinion, it lies in the convenience of it.
Take this Indian World Cup team for example. Not a finger could be pointed at them. How could they?
Rohit Sharma and his team of ridiculously talented cricketers had won ten games on the trot, including the strategic dismantling of New Zealand in the semifinal at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
For the first time ever, India were going into the final of a World Cup as absolute favourites.
We know the story of 1983 so we don’t have to rush into a recap of India’s maiden title.
We know the story of 2011 so we don’t have to get misty-eyed in the memory of India winning their second title.
Given the circumstances and given the abundance of talent, it felt like the stars were in alignment for a third coronation.
In fact, the organisers of the final at the Narendra Modi stadium had planned out a full-blown parade and a six-day itinerary with the World Cup-winning team.
Airlines had hiked the prices in and out of Ahmedabad to the stratosphere for the next few days because they anticipated everyone to stick around and join the bluest of celebrations.
Can you blame them though? This Australian team couldn’t hold a candle to the teams of their past. Yes, they had won eight on the trot to make the final and weren’t as bad as many made them out to be, but their grit was tucked behind blue eyes, moustaches and mullets.
Few people - save for the oddsmakers and a few travelling fans - gave Pat Cummins’ men a realistic chance of winning the whole thing.
And yet, after Travis Head’s near-mythical 137, when Glenn Maxwell pumped the ball towards midwicket and set off for the second, both he and Marnus Labuschagne had their hands in the air. The entire Australian team sprinted onto the field.
The Indian team, for the first time this whole tournament, was fragmented for they each mourned the loss in their own way. They all came together eventually, huddling in grief, but they knew that they were the best team in the tournament.
If you want proof of that, Rohit was named the captain of the tournament. Virat Kohli finished on top of the run-getters list with a record 765 runs at an average of 95.62 and Rohit was second behind him with 597 runs. Mohammed Shami ended up on top of the highest wicket-takers list with 24 wickets from seven innings.
None of these statistics and achievements can be taken for granted for it represents all the things Indian cricket has evolved into. At the same time, it would be remiss if we didn’t include the fact that they had a lot of their strategies misplaced and were a nervous bunch.
So, they didn’t win the final, but they cannot be derided for it. Surely not castigated as they had been in 2003 or 2007. Those were the dark days.
We have gotten better but there’s still some way to go.
Extend this rationale to this Indian team and you’ll see that this loss doesn’t define the culture of this team nor does the team. This loss doesn’t earn them the tag of ‘chokers’, and this is a team which won silver when the gold was destined for another.