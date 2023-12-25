Rohit eyes 'redemption' in the Rainbow Nation

Centurion: The very instant Rohit Sharma said: “Itna mehnat hum kar rahe hein toh kuch bada hum ko chahiyein, yaar.” (We put in so much hard work, we should win something big), a small gathering of journalists burst out laughing.
The skipper knew what he was doing, he was looking to side-step the impact the World Cup loss has had on his side. He did well enough for a while, but with that one statement, he let on more than he intended.
Rohit and his men are looking to avenge that World Cup loss to set the record straight and prove their standing. That’s why this two-Test series against South Africa assumes significance. India have never won in the Rainbow Nation in nine attempts since 1992.
"These are very important matches in terms of where we stand as a team. Also to look back that we have never won a series here as well, it's a big opportunity for us to do well here," said Rohit.
"We came pretty close the last two times when we toured here but again we have come to this place with a lot of confidence to try and achieve what no (Indian) team has ever achieved in this part of the world.”
The Mumbaikar, however, iterated: "I don't know whether a Test series win in South Africa can be a balm for a World Cup final defeat. I mean World Cup is World Cup.”
When asked if the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies can soothe that wound, Rohit remained tight-lipped with a smile. He knew what was being asked of him, and he redirected the conversation towards what was to come from Tuesday.
Mohammed Shami, who will miss out on the series due to an ankle injury, was the primary topic.
“What he has done for our team over the years, obviously it's a big miss but someone will come in place of him, try and fill in that role and it will not be easy but we have confidence," said Rohit.
"Prasidh (Krishna) extracts a lot of bounce due to his height and Mukesh can swing the ball. We were supposed to have a look at the pitch today and decide whether we want someone to bowl up or back. We have 75 per cent decided and the rest 25 per cent we will establish tomorrow.”
As for experience in playing in South Africa, Rohit said their batters might not have all played in these conditions, but since the ball comes on nicely, they will be eager to get runs on the board quickly.
Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the team has three top-order players, playing a Test here for the first time.
"That's a challenge,” he said when asked about Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s lack of experience in the conditions. “…but at some point, we (me, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul) were also newcomers when we came to South Africa or Australia or England. And it's the same for these guys as well. So, it’ll be interesting."