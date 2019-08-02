Rohit four short of breaking Gayle's record of sixes

Indian run-machine Rohit Sharma will surpass Chris Gayle for the highest number of sixes in T20 Internationals if he hits four more maximums in Saturday's first match against the West Indies here on Saturday.

Rohit has so far struck 102 sixes in 94 T20Is while the big-hitting Jamaican tops the list with 105 in 58 outings.

Gayle is followed by New Zealand's Martin Guptill who has smashed 103 maximums in 76 matches he has played so far.

While Rohit will turn up for his team, the 39-year-old Gayle will not get a chance to add to his tally, as he won't feature in the three-match series.

Gayle will, however, be part of the subsequent ODI series.

Rohit already holds the record for being the highest run-scorer in T20Is. He has aggregated 2331 runs at an average of 32.37 with four hundreds and 16 half-centuries.

Rohit will be entering the series on a high, having scored a record five centuries in the recently-concluded World Cup, where his team bowed out in the semifinals after a loss to New Zealand.