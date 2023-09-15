Rohit, Kohli India's fall-back options should spinners struggle

When Paras Mhambrey was asked if India had decent spin options should they need to look beyond the three frontline tweakers in their squad, puzzlingly he said India could go to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Perhaps the Indian bowling coach isn’t aware that Rohit last bowled in 2016 and Kohli turned his arm over in 2017 in One-Day Internationals. In fact, one of the biggest issues plaguing Indian cricket at the moment is one of specialisation wherein batters don’t chip in with the ball and bowlers hardly do justice with the bat.
It’s a far cry from years gone by where India always had a bowling option to rely on to either get a breakthrough or to squeeze in some overs. That’s actually why the management has given Tilak Varma the task of honing his bowling skills.
“I have been working with Tilak since his Under-19 days,” said Mhambrey. “We were in South Africa and we realised he has bowling skills. We are working on it consistently so we can use it. We now are working with him in nets. If the captain gets confidence that he can bowl one over in the match and deliver, that will eventually turn into two overs and more.
“So, the objective is that if he bowls one over in a match, then we get an option. It depends on circumstances where we need that extra bowler. There can be a situation when we need a spinner especially when the lefties are batting then an off-spinner can be used. If we talk about him playing then yes, the opportunity is there for him to play.”
Friday’s game gives India the luxury to experiment with these ‘options’, Mhambrey admitted much the same, but given the paucity of time before the World Cup, they will be best served, prudent even, to stick with the same combination so they can get a feel for it before the big assignment.
The likes of Hardik Pandya are so dependent on rhythm that it would be detrimental to rest him at this juncture.
“We are very happy with the way Hardik has shaped up, it’s something that we have been working on for a very long time,” said Mhanmbrey. “We have been managing his workload, making sure that he is fit first and able to achieve what we expect out of him right now. Once he hits the 140 kph he is a different bowler.”
That was on full display against Sri Lanka in the previous game where he may have finished with just the one wicket, but he ran in hard and hit harder lengths to concede a mere 14 runs from five overs.
In that sense, Mhambrey’s job has been made easy with the pacers hitting their strides. “I don't think I need to tell them anything. They are very experienced and have the ability to read the pitch and understand the situation,” said the Mumbaikar. “Every bowler decides how to bowl looking at conditions. All of them are experienced so they don't need to be told something. We discuss what options can be given. From a coaching perspective, I give them options, what options they need depending on the situation an individual decides.”