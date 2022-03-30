Rohit, Kohli slip; Ashwin rises in Test rankings

Rohit, Kohli slip; Ashwin rises in Test rankings

Bumrah, who is the only Indian in the top 10 among bowlers, remained at the sixth spot

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Mar 30 2022, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 16:18 ist
India skipper Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Virat Kohli. Credit: AFP File Photo

India skipper Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Virat Kohli moved down a rung each to be placed 8th and 10th, respectively, in the latest ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday.

Rohit, who continued to remain the top-ranked Indian in the batters' chart, moved down a place to 8th. He has 754 points, while Kohli, who has 742 rating points moved to the 10th position.

Ravindra Jadeja retained the top position among all-rounders, while Ravichandran Ashwin displaced West Indies' Jason Holder to be second.

Ashwin and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continued to hold on to their second and fourth positions, respectively, in the bowlers' chart.

In the ODI rankings, Kohli remained static on second while Rohit climbed up a place to fourth.

Bumrah, who is the only Indian in the top 10 among bowlers, remained at the sixth spot.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma
ICC Rankings

What's Brewing

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Mushrooming of illegal godowns a cause of concern

Mushrooming of illegal godowns a cause of concern

 