Rohit praises Iyer, Bumrah after Sri Lanka series win

The Indians, who formally kick-started their transition in Tests with the Sri Lanka series, pretty much checked all the boxes. Although the visitors are not the ideal measuring stick considering how weak they were in all departments, it was still an early test of skill for guys like Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari. The duo passed them comfortably and skipper Rohit Sharma heaped praise on the former.

“Very, very impressed with his performance, not easy to play on these pitches especially when you are playing your third or fourth Test match. He showed a lot of composure. He understood what he wanted to do on that pitch,” said Rohit of his Mumbai colleague who scored 92 and 67 in the second Test.

“He has gone in with a plan and to have that kind of mindset for someone who is just playing his fourth Test, shows a lot of maturity, lot of understanding of his own game, which is a good sign for us looking forward. At number six in these conditions is never easy, the game is always in the balance, can shift either way in that position. He grabbed that opportunity really well and made it count.”

Jasprit Bumrah was playing his fourth Test on home soil and the pacer - who has competed in 24 Tests away - sizzled in Bengaluru, bagging his maiden five-for and showing he can be as dangerous in India as he is on foreign conditions.

“Bumrah's performance was magnificent without a doubt. To come out and bowl like that in these kind of conditions shows how much skill and ability he has. Someone like Bumrah, he's never out of the game whatever the conditions are. He's always in the game and it gives the captain a lot of benefits, to rotate and get the best out of each bowler when you have quality like Bumrah in the team.”

On a personal note, the Test series was a great start to long-format captaincy for Rohit and the 34-year-old was delighted.

“I haven't captained much in red ball, except a few games in Ranji Trophy. It was a big thing to lead here in Tests. I got support from the team on the ground. They were telling me what to do and what not to do. There are a few senior members in the team who understand the game well and had their inputs as well. I have my reading of the game as well. But eventually you work on instinct and my captaincy philosophy is to take a call on that point which seems right to you, keeping in mind where the game is going.”

