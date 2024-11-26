Rohit Sharma prepares for Adelaide Test with pink ball

<p>Perth: Even as his team-mates were closing in on a famous win, Rohit Sharma was busy in the "nets" in the practice area, facing reserve bowlers Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal and Mukesh Kumar. Notably, the Indian skipper, who landed here on Sunday evening following a paternity break, practiced with pink balls ahead of India's two-day day/night practice match which will be followed by the D/N Test in Adelaide from December 6.</p>.<p>Rohit, however, returned in time to the Indian dressing room to witness the tourists' biggest Test win (by 295 runs) on Australian soil in terms of runs.</p>.<p>Senior spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who was left out in favour of Washington Sundar, also bowled to Rohit who also attempted some pull shots against left-arm throw-downs from Nuwan Senaviratne.</p>.Skipper Rohit Sharma hit nets following arrival in Perth, will play two-day game in Canberra.<p>While Rohit essayed some good-looking shots, he was also troubled a few times with the Indian skipper even being bowled during the session. Former Australian opener David Warner, who is on commentary duty for the series, greeted Rohit even while commenting on his practice session.</p>.<p>The Indian team will travel to Canberra on Wednesday for a two-day tour game starting November 30. That practice game doesn't have first-class status.</p>