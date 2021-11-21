Sharma eyes record as India aim for series whitewash

Rohit Sharma aims to become India's top scorer in T20s as India aim for series whitewash

Rohit Sharma is currently 87 runs shy of becoming India's top run-getter in T20s, a record currently held by Virat Kohli's 3,227

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 21 2021, 10:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 12:23 ist
Indian batter Rohit Sharma. Credit: PTI Photo

As India look to whitewash the Kiwis with a 3rd T20I victory at Eden Gardens, newly appointed skipper Rohit Sharma will be hoping to become the top run-getter for India in the format, a record held by former T20I captain Virat Kolhi.

With a total of 3,141 T20I runs from 118 matches under his belt, Rohit Sharma is currently just 87 runs shy of Virat Kohli's 3,227.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma attributes success to team effort, lauds application of players

Sharma played two impressive knocks in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, scoring 48 and 55 in the two matches, with the latter helping him equal Kohli's record of most fifty-plus runs in T20I cricket. Kohli's, who held the international record for runs in the T20I format, was surpassed by New Zealand's Martin Guptill, in the same match. Guptill scored 31 runs off 17 balls, increasing his run tally to 3,248 from 107 innings.

Rohit Sharma was given the captaincy following Virat Kohli's resignation after the T20I World Cup in UAE, and has managed to lead his side to victory on both occasions against New Zealand in the ongoing T20I series.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sports News
Cricket
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli
T20
New Zealand cricket

What's Brewing

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

Unyielding rain piles misery on Karnataka

Unyielding rain piles misery on Karnataka

Cracking open a curse

Cracking open a curse

DH Toon | I come from an India...

DH Toon | I come from an India...

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

 