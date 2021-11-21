Rohit Sharma aims to become India's top scorer in T20s as India aim for series whitewash

As India look to whitewash the Kiwis with a 3rd T20I victory at Eden Gardens, newly appointed skipper Rohit Sharma will be hoping to become the top run-getter for India in the format, a record held by former T20I captain Virat Kolhi.

With a total of 3,141 T20I runs from 118 matches under his belt, Rohit Sharma is currently just 87 runs shy of Virat Kohli's 3,227.

Sharma played two impressive knocks in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, scoring 48 and 55 in the two matches, with the latter helping him equal Kohli's record of most fifty-plus runs in T20I cricket. Kohli's, who held the international record for runs in the T20I format, was surpassed by New Zealand's Martin Guptill, in the same match. Guptill scored 31 runs off 17 balls, increasing his run tally to 3,248 from 107 innings.

Rohit Sharma was given the captaincy following Virat Kohli's resignation after the T20I World Cup in UAE, and has managed to lead his side to victory on both occasions against New Zealand in the ongoing T20I series.

