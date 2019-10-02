Rohit Sharma brings up first century as Test opener

Rohit Sharma smashed a century in his first start as Test opener as India reached 202 without loss at tea on the opening day of their series against South Africa on Wednesday.

Sharma -- a star of India's limited-overs teams -- reached 115 and Mayank Agarwal 84 after the hosts elected to bat first in Visakhapatnam and made South Africa toil.

Sharma completed his fourth Test century in the second session with a single off debutant spinner Senuran Muthusamy to raucous cheers from the home crowd.

He hit five sixes and 12 fours from 174 balls faced up to the break and showed frequent glimpses of the form that has made him a feared one-day batsman.

Mayank Agarwal, like Sharma, also used his feet to good effect against the South African spinners who struggled on the batting-friendly pitch.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis rotated his spinners, led by Keshav Maharaj, for a large part of the day with intermittent spells from pacemen Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander.

India, who top the Test World Championship rankings, are looking for a record 11th Test series win at home.

A sudden thunder storm forced the umpires to call tea seven minutes early.